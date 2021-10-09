Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Sells $3,207,940.25 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

