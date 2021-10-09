Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. 993,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.