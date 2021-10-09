Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Trading Up 27.5%

Shares of Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) were up 27.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 80,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 84,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

About Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

