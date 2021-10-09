Contrasting Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CV Sciences and Calithera Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $24.43 million 1.02 -$22.28 million ($0.22) -1.02 Calithera Biosciences $22.25 million 6.73 -$90.14 million ($1.31) -1.54

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Calithera Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Calithera Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -92.15% -145.30% -59.94% Calithera Biosciences N/A -79.58% -66.42%

Volatility & Risk

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CV Sciences and Calithera Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00 Calithera Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

CV Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $0.58, suggesting a potential upside of 159.26%. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 81.52%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Calithera Biosciences.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences beats CV Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

