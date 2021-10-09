Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.92. Continental Resources reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 837.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of CLR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.43. 2,057,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

