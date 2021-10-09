ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 8.8% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.33. 850,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,860,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,850. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

