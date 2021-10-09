Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $226.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.66 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

