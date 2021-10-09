Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFLT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.99.

CFLT stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

