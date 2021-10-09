Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.99.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

