Compass (NYSE:COMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Compass has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

