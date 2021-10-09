Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 549 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,533. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $253.90 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.27 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

