Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $51,621,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.67. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

