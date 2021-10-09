Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,750,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

NCNO stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,074,835 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

