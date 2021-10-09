Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nikola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197,308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nikola by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 140,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,337,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

