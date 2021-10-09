Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

CMWAY opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $2.6168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.58%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.