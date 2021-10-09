Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $78.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NYSE CMA opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. Comerica has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

