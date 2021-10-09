Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.77 Billion

Analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $29.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.78 billion and the highest is $30.22 billion. Comcast reported sales of $25.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $115.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.94 billion to $115.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $123.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. 24,008,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,540,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

