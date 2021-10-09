Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $108.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $137.00.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.