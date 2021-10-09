Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $92.42

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and traded as low as $89.42. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

