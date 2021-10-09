CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. 143,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,505. The company has a market cap of $41.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.29. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.