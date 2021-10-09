ClearBridge Investments Ltd Buys New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. National Grid accounts for about 0.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,050. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

