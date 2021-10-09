Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Takes Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 224,718,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,816,000. agilon health makes up about 75.8% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned about 0.57% of agilon health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,579,000. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 1,841,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGL. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

