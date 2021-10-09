Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,202 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

Shares of Civeo stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 47,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,071. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

