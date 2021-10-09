Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,125 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

CVEO stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $307.79 million, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.