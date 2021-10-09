Citigroup Raises Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $9.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

PLYA opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $790,460 in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

