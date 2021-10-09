Citigroup Inc. Sells 31,132 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.