Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $602.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $607.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.89. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

