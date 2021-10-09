Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,016 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 236,586 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEVI opened at $25.55 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

