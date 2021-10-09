Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 31.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 57.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 94.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 82,379 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 754,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 816.5% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $778.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

