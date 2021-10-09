Citigroup Inc. Buys 49,102 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after acquiring an additional 783,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.12 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $549.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

