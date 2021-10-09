Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,820 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Ashland Global stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

