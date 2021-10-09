Citigroup Cuts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $25.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

