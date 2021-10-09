Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.20.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 43.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 8.4% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $205.18. 1,477,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average of $232.80. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

