Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.20.
CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CI stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $205.18. 1,477,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average of $232.80. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
