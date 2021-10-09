CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

