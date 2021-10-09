CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 17,121 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $500.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

