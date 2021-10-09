CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,762,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,648,000 after purchasing an additional 670,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 228,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 132,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV opened at $52.71 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

