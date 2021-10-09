CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $529.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $532.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

