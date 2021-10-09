CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 83,287 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,378,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

