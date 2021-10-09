ChromaDex’s (CDXC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $6.18 on Friday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $421.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

