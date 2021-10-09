Christopher D. Brown Sells 15,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $484,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher D. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $488,100.00.

MASS stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $893.06 million and a P/E ratio of -26.05.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 259,441 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 216,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 171,910 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

