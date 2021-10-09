Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $136.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,666,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

