China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.00

Shares of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 3793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.2652 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

