China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $2.4742 dividend. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 106.54%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

