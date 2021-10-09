Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.12.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $189.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.01 and its 200-day moving average is $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

