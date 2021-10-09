CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €164.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €120.40 ($141.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €122.85 and a 200-day moving average of €126.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 12 month high of €138.40 ($162.82).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

