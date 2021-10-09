CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,297. The company has a market cap of $965.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. CEVA has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

