Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $120.25.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

