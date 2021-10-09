Centric Swap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 51% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 129.7% higher against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1.74 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

