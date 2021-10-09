Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

LON CAML opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 160.32 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £404.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 440.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

