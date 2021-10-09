Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

CGAU stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

